JESS Friday 12th June 2020, peacefully at hospital, late of Newtownabbey and Dromore, Co.Down. Samuel John (Jack) Husband of Mary, dear Father of Andrew, Anne, Eileen, Rosemary and the late infant Shirley, Father in-Law of Jill, Keith, Michael & Andy. Dear Granda of Sophie, Jack, Victoria, Adam, Harry, Thomas and Issac.
House and Funeral was strictly private. Family Flowers were placed on the grave. Donations if desired for Dromore Cathedral Building Fund. C/O R. J. Poots & Co., Funeral Directors, 6.Circular Road, Dromore, BT25 1AL Will be Lovingly Remembered & Sadly missed by the entire Family Circle.
"At Rest"
Published in Banbridge Leader on June 16, 2020