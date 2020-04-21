Home

GREGG , Sarah (Sadie) Died April 19th 2020 (peacefully) at her home 25 Maypole Park, Dromore Co Down in her 99th year. Beloved wife of the late Alfie, devoted mother of Alfie, dear mother-in-law of Margaret, much loved grandmother of Bronwen, Alison and Stephen and great-grandmother. House and funeral strictly private due to government restrictions. No flowers please. Donations in lieu if desired may be sent to John Gamble Funeral Directors 7 Meeting Street, Dromore BT25 1AQ for Marie Curie Funds. Will be lovingly remembered by her sorrowing family and the entire family circle.
Published in Banbridge Leader on Apr. 21, 2020
