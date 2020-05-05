Home

GIBSON William Victor died May 1st 2020 (peacefully) at hospital. Dearly loved husband of Natalie, 8 Meeting Street, Dromore Co Down devoted father of David, Glenn, Neville and Victoria, father-in-law of Emma, Linsey, Aimee and Jonathan and a much loved grandfather of Noah, Ben, Kara and Sophia. House and funeral strictly private due to government restrictions. No flowers please. Donations in lieu if desired may be sent to John Gamble Funeral Directors 7 Meeting Street, Dromore BT25 1AQ for Via Wings Dromore. Will be lovingly remembered by his sorrowing family and the entire family circle.
Published in Banbridge Leader on May 5, 2020
