Margetts Alec James Peacefully on 11th June 2020 at the John Radcliffe Hospital, aged 72 years.
Loving husband to the late Brenda, beloved dad to Christopher, Deborah, Peter and Sharon and
Grandad to Sophie and Tariq.
He will be very sadly missed. A private cremation ceremony will be held.
Donations if desired for Katharine House Hospice, may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, Oxon
OX16 5DG or via the website www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on June 25, 2020