Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alexander Gray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alexander Gray

Notice Condolences

Alexander Gray Notice
Gray Alexander Harry (Sandy),
Grenadier Guards On 14th November 2020, aged 95, peacefully at home. Dearly loved and devoted husband of Diana for 62 years, beloved father of Catherine, Penelope and Alexander, adored grandfather of Nicholas, Laura, Tessa, Lydia, Alice, Miles, Helena, Davina and Alexa, great grandfather of Olivia. Much loved uncle and father-in-law. Due to present restrictions, sadly the funeral at 11:30 on 14th December will be private, but live-streamed. For all enquiries (including donations if wished to Grenadier Guards Colonel's Fund) contact Humphris Funerals, Banbury on 01295 265424.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Nov. 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -