Gray Alexander Harry (Sandy),
Grenadier Guards On 14th November 2020, aged 95, peacefully at home. Dearly loved and devoted husband of Diana for 62 years, beloved father of Catherine, Penelope and Alexander, adored grandfather of Nicholas, Laura, Tessa, Lydia, Alice, Miles, Helena, Davina and Alexa, great grandfather of Olivia. Much loved uncle and father-in-law. Due to present restrictions, sadly the funeral at 11:30 on 14th December will be private, but live-streamed. For all enquiries (including donations if wished to Grenadier Guards Colonel's Fund) contact Humphris Funerals, Banbury on 01295 265424.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Nov. 26, 2020