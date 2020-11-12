|
|
|
GOODE Alfred Edwin (Eddie) Of Hunscote.
Passed away peacefully
at home on 4th November 2020,
aged 89 years.
Beloved husband of the late Pat and a much loved father and grandfather.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private (invitation only) funeral takes place
at St. Peter's Church, Wellesbourne
on Monday 23rd November
at 12:00 midday.
Family flowers only, please.
Donations in lieu
(for Shipston Home Nursing)
may be made via
www.rlockeandson.co.uk .
All enquiries to R. Locke & Son, Wellesbourne (Tel. (01789) 840744)
Published in Banbury Guardian on Nov. 12, 2020