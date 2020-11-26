|
MORRIS Alrys Of Hook Norton. Peacefully at her home after a brave battle with cancer
on 15th November 2020, aged 81 years. She will be greatly missed by her
family and all who knew her. Due to restricted numbers, mourners are
invited to line the route with social distancing in Hook Norton from
11.00 a.m., on Friday 4th December. Donations in memory of Alrys, for
Katharine House Hospice and Lawrence Home Nursing Team, may be
sent c/o A.L. Sole & Son, Bidston Close, Over Norton, Oxon. OX7 5PP.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Nov. 26, 2020