HALL Amanda
Suddenly at the
John Radcliffe Hospital
on 25th February 2020, aged 59 years.
Loving wife to Darron.
Mum to Martin, Katie and Emily.
A daughter and sister.
Nanny to Oscar and Daisy.
Funeral service will take place at Banbury Crematorium
on Monday 16th March at 12.15pm.
Please wear smart,
casual bright colours.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for
Katharine House Hospice may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Mar. 5, 2020