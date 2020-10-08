Home

J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Amanda Upfield

Notice Condolences

Amanda Upfield Notice
Upfield (née Hancocks) Amanda Passed away peacefully at home on October 2nd
aged 58,
after a long and courageous battle. Loving wife to Paul
and beloved mother of George.
Much loved by all her family and
many dear friends, will be missed
every day and will be forever in
our hearts and thoughts.
Special thanks to Dr Davies
and all at Byfield Medical Centre
and to the team at Flexicare.
A private cremation will be held.
Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, in memory of Amanda for MNDA or Guide Dogs may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG or via the website www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Oct. 8, 2020
