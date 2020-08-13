|
Waller Amy Susan Passed away peacefully at
Larkrise Care Centre on 31st July.
Aged 89.
Loving Wife to the late George Waller,
Much loved Mum to Marylin, Brian, Clive, Graham and Trevor,
Beloved Nanny and Great Nanny, She will be missed by all who knew her.
A private Family service will be held Thursday 27th August 11am
at Banbury Crematorium.
Donations are being taken in her memory For Dementia Oxfordshire
Donations can be made Via page https://www.justgiving.com/
campaigns/charity/ageukoxfordshire/dementiaoxfordshire
Or The Co-operative Funeralcare, 122 Middleton Road, Banbury, OX16 4QU Tel:01295272207
Published in Banbury Guardian on Aug. 13, 2020