BEESLEY Ann Barbara
Annie B Late of Barford St Michael, passed away peacefully at home on 19th December 2019,
aged 85 years young.
A dearly loved Mother and Grandmother who will be so
very greatly missed by all her
family and friends alike.
A Service of Love and Celebration of her life will be held in St. Michael's Church, Barford St Michael on Saturday 11th January 2020 at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please by request but donations, if desired, will be divided between Thames Valley Air Ambulance and Katharine House Hospice c/o
D L Hancock Ltd Funeral Directors, Chapel House, 13 North St, Bicester, OX26 6NA. Tel: 01869 244200
Published in Banbury Guardian on Jan. 9, 2020