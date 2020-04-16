|
|
|
Gilroy Ann Passed away peacefully at the Katharine House Hospice on
6th April 2020, aged 72 years.
Beloved wife of Michael, much loved mother to Paula and Stephen,
a wonderful mother in law, sister, grandmother and great grandmother.
Ann will be missed by all of her family and many, many friends.
A private family committal will take place at Banbury Crematorium
with a celebration of Ann's life
taking place at a later date.
All funeral enquiries c/o:
Edd Frost and Daughters
Family Funeral Directors,
14 Canada Close, Banbury, OX16 2RT
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Apr. 16, 2020