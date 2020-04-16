Home

Ann Gilroy

Ann Gilroy Notice
Gilroy Ann Passed away peacefully at the Katharine House Hospice on
6th April 2020, aged 72 years.
Beloved wife of Michael, much loved mother to Paula and Stephen,
a wonderful mother in law, sister, grandmother and great grandmother.
Ann will be missed by all of her family and many, many friends.
A private family committal will take place at Banbury Crematorium
with a celebration of Ann's life
taking place at a later date.
All funeral enquiries c/o:
Edd Frost and Daughters
Family Funeral Directors,
14 Canada Close, Banbury, OX16 2RT
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Apr. 16, 2020
