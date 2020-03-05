|
Lornie Ann Aged 69
Passed away peacefully
with family around her.
Loving Daughter to Brenda and Fred,
Wife to Bruce, Sister to Linda,
Gwen, David and Gillian, Mother to
Stephen and Kerstine, Grandmother to
Danielle, Sean, Conner and Shannon.
Funeral to be held on 17th March,
2pm at Banbury Crematorium.
Family flowers only. Donations to Katharine House Hospice and
The Brodey Centre c/o Co-operative Funeralcare, 122 Middleton Road, Banbury, OX16 4QU Tel: 01295 272207
Published in Banbury Guardian on Mar. 5, 2020