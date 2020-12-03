Home

Notice Condolences

Anne Knight Notice
Knight Anne Beloved wife of the late Joe, passed away peacefully at home on 22nd November
2020, aged 81.
The much-loved mum of
Lynne, Andrew, Paul & Emma.
Mother in law to Barrie & Sui.
Adored nan of Richard, Amie, Evan, Katie, Alice, Oliver, Andrew, Lorna & Brisy. Great Nan to Joseph, Edie, Daisy, Jorgie, Tommy & Ophelia.
Greatly missed and loved by all.
Grateful thanks to the wonderful
carers at Grieg Care for their
amazing care of Anne.
Service at St Mary's Church but due to current restrictions it will be by invitation only. Family flowers only, but donations if desired in Anne's memory to Dementia UK. These may be made online at www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk or sent by post to Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert Street, Banbury. OX16 5DG.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Dec. 3, 2020
