Anthony Clark Notice
CLARK Anthony
'Checker' Passed away at his home in Banbury on 24th March,
aged 68 years.
He will be deeply missed by his loving family and all those who knew him.
Due to the current situation, his funeral will be attended by immediate family only, who are hoping to arrange a celebration of his life later in the year.
Any enquiries, along with donations
in Anthony's memory to
'NHS Charities Together'
may be directed to
Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury,
OX16 5DG. Tel: 01295 265 424.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Apr. 9, 2020
