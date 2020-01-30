Home

Arthur Faulkner Notice
Faulkner Arthur Leonard Peacefully at the
Horton General Hospital
on 21st January 2020,
aged 91 years.
Devoted husband to Wyn. Loving dad to Kevin, Karen and Mark. Cherished grandfather and great grandfather.
Funeral service will take place at
Banbury Crematorium on
Tuesday, 11th February at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for the
Alzheimer's Society may be sent c/o
Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Jan. 30, 2020
