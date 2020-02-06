|
|
|
GEORGE Audrey Formerly of
Glebe Farm, Farthinghoe
peacefully after a short
illness on 27th January 2020,
aged 96 years.
Loving wife to the late Peter.
Mother to Kingsley, Robert
and the late Richard and John.
Funeral service will take place
at Farthinghoe Parish Church
on Monday, 24th February at
12.00 noon. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for
Crosshill Nursing Home, Stanhope
may be sent c/o
Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street,
Banbury, OX16 5DG,
Tel: 01295 265424 or via
www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Feb. 6, 2020