HOLMES Audrey On December 27th 2019 peacefully in
Green Pastures Christian Nursing Home, aged 94 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Don,
loving mum to Jane and Sheila.
Private cremation.
Service of Thanksgiving will be held at Marlborough Road Methodist Church on Friday, 24 th January at 2.00pm.
No flowers, donations if desired for Katharine House Hospice may be
sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Jan. 9, 2020