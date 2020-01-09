Home

POWERED BY

Services
J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Holmes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Holmes

Notice Condolences

Audrey Holmes Notice
HOLMES Audrey On December 27th 2019 peacefully in
Green Pastures Christian Nursing Home, aged 94 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Don,
loving mum to Jane and Sheila.
Private cremation.
Service of Thanksgiving will be held at Marlborough Road Methodist Church on Friday, 24 th January at 2.00pm.
No flowers, donations if desired for Katharine House Hospice may be
sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -