Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Banbury
122 Middleton Road
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 4QU
01295 272207
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Tobin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Tobin

Notice Condolences

Audrey Tobin Notice
TOBIN Audrey Joan Sadly passed away on
21st October 2020, aged 94 years.
A loving wife to the late Frank,
mum to Christopher,
mother-in-law to Janet and
grandmother to
Vicky, Katrina and Ryan.
Will be greatly missed by all.
A private graveside service to be held at Southam Road Cemetery.
Donations in memory of Audrey
will be gratefully received for
The Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
122 Middleton Road, Banbury
OX16 4QU. Tel 01295 272207
Published in Banbury Guardian on Nov. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -