|
|
|
TOBIN Audrey Joan Sadly passed away on
21st October 2020, aged 94 years.
A loving wife to the late Frank,
mum to Christopher,
mother-in-law to Janet and
grandmother to
Vicky, Katrina and Ryan.
Will be greatly missed by all.
A private graveside service to be held at Southam Road Cemetery.
Donations in memory of Audrey
will be gratefully received for
The Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
122 Middleton Road, Banbury
OX16 4QU. Tel 01295 272207
Published in Banbury Guardian on Nov. 5, 2020