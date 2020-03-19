|
Conner Barbara Passed away peacefully
with family by her side.
Dearly loved Partner to Neil,
loving Mother to Joanne and Lance.
Much loved Grandmother to Ben and Esme, loving Sister to Eileen.
Will be sadly missed by
many friends and family.
Funeral service to be held
on Friday 3rd April at
St Mary The Virgin, Broughton at 14:30.
Family flowers only.
Donations will be taken for Barbara's many charities she supported
c/o Co-operative Funeralcare, 122 Middleton Road, Banbury, OX16 4QU Tel:01295272207
Published in Banbury Guardian on Mar. 19, 2020