Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Lawford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Lawford

Notice Condolences

Barbara Lawford Notice
Lawford Barbara Of Edgehill/Banbury,
passed away peacefully on
22nd July 2020 at The Horton
General Hospital, aged 92 years.
Loving wife of the late Geoffrey,
much loved mother to Dee, Lydia and Edward and an adored grandmother.
A private funeral service has
been arranged to take place
at Banbury Crematorium.
Donations in lieu of flowers please
for P.D.S.A c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors,
14 Canada Close, Banbury, OX16 2RT. Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on July 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -