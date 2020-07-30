|
|
|
Lawford Barbara Of Edgehill/Banbury,
passed away peacefully on
22nd July 2020 at The Horton
General Hospital, aged 92 years.
Loving wife of the late Geoffrey,
much loved mother to Dee, Lydia and Edward and an adored grandmother.
A private funeral service has
been arranged to take place
at Banbury Crematorium.
Donations in lieu of flowers please
for P.D.S.A c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors,
14 Canada Close, Banbury, OX16 2RT. Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on July 30, 2020