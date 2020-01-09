Home

THOMPSON Barbara Passed away peacefully on 30th December 2019 at
Chacombe Park Care Home,
aged 71 years.
Loving Wife to Roy and much
loved Mother of Jon, Andrew, Dana
and Emma. An adored Nanny and Great Nanny.
Funeral service to take place at Banbury Crematorium on
Tuesday 21st January at 12.00noon.
Donations in lieu of flowers please for The Katharine House Hospice c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors,
14 Canada Close, Banbury, OX16 2RT.
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Jan. 9, 2020
