Barbara Webb

Barbara Webb Notice
WEBB Barbara Of Middleton Cheney.
Passed away peacefully on
17th January 2020 at
Green Pastures Christian Nursing Home, aged 87 years.
Loving wife to Tom.
A much-loved mother
of Mandy and Sarah.
Adored Grandmother to
Ashley, Natalie and Vincent.
Funeral service to take place at
Banbury Crematorium on
Friday 21st February at 2.00pm.
Bright colours to be warn please
at the request of the family.
No donations please, flowers welcome
c/o Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors,
14 Canada Close,
Banbury, OX16 2RT.
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Jan. 30, 2020
