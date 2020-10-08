|
|
|
Wright Barbara Ann It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the sad loss of Barbara Ann Wright of King's Sutton on
18th September, aged 72 years.
We are so proud of the way she
fought several illnesses with
fierce determination.
Loving wife to Les, mum to Teresa and Lisa, the best nan to Liam, Adam, Joe, George, Mali and Chloe, sister, aunt and friend. She will be so sadly missed.
A private funeral has been arranged for 11am on 16th October.
Barbara will be driven through the village to her final resting place. Donations in memory of Barbara for Cancer Research UK may be sent c/o Humphris Funeral, 32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG or via the website www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Oct. 8, 2020