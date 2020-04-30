Home

J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Barrie Woodward

Barrie Woodward Notice
WOODWARD Barrie Passed away at Highmarket House Care Home on the
17th April 2020, aged 79.
He was a much loved dad to Karen, Keith and Trudy, a Grandad to Andrew, Lucy, Kieran, Carl, Harry and Charlie,
a Great Grandad to Chloe.
" He will be forever in our hearts."
Private cremation.
A celebration of his life will be held
at a later date for his family
and friends to attend.
Donations to Parkinson's UK may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals
32 Albert Street, Banbury,
OX16 5DG, (01295) 265424
Published in Banbury Guardian on Apr. 30, 2020
