Thompson Beatrice Passed away peacefully at Highmarket House
Care Home, Banbury on
3rd November 2020, aged 102 years.
The beloved wife of the late Ken.
A much loved mother to Robert and a loving Nana to her three grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Funeral service to take place
at Banbury Crematorium
on Tuesday 24th November
at 11.00am.
Donations in lieu of flowers please for The AS Society, Oxford c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors,
14 Canada Close, Banbury OX16 2RT
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Nov. 12, 2020