Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Beatrice Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beatrice Thompson

Notice Condolences

Beatrice Thompson Notice
Thompson Beatrice Passed away peacefully at Highmarket House
Care Home, Banbury on
3rd November 2020, aged 102 years.
The beloved wife of the late Ken.
A much loved mother to Robert and a loving Nana to her three grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Funeral service to take place
at Banbury Crematorium
on Tuesday 24th November
at 11.00am.
Donations in lieu of flowers please for The AS Society, Oxford c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors,
14 Canada Close, Banbury OX16 2RT
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Nov. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -