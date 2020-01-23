|
|
|
BIGGERSTAFF
Betty Passed away peacefully at home on Monday 13th January 2020,
the same date as her husband Joe
passed away 5 years before.
Dearly loved Mother to Carmen and Joanne, and Grandmother to
Rene Michael and Francesca.
Betty will be dearly missed by all
her family and friends.
The funeral service is at 3pm on Tuesday 11th February at
Banbury Crematorium followed
by Brackley Bowls Club.
Family flowers only please. Donations,
if desired, for The Robinson Lunch Club and The Saints Community Project.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Jan. 23, 2020