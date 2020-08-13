|
|
|
PEARSON Betty Passed away peacefully on 31st July, aged 88 years.
She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her
family and all who knew her.
A Service of Remembrance will be
held at Banbury Crematorium on Wednesday 19th August at midday.
Due to restrictions on the number
of people permitted to attend,
please contact Humphris Funerals
on 01295 265 424 so that names
can be collated in advance.
Unfortunately we are not able to
hold a gathering after the service.
Flowers from the family only please, however, donations to
Katharine House Hospice may be sent directly to Humphris Funerals or made online at www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Aug. 13, 2020