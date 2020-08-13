Home

POWERED BY

Services
J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Pearson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Pearson

Notice Condolences

Betty Pearson Notice
PEARSON Betty Passed away peacefully on 31st July, aged 88 years.
She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her
family and all who knew her.
A Service of Remembrance will be
held at Banbury Crematorium on Wednesday 19th August at midday.
Due to restrictions on the number
of people permitted to attend,
please contact Humphris Funerals
on 01295 265 424 so that names
can be collated in advance.
Unfortunately we are not able to
hold a gathering after the service.
Flowers from the family only please, however, donations to
Katharine House Hospice may be sent directly to Humphris Funerals or made online at www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Aug. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -