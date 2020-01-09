|
HARDEN Brenda Formerly of Adderbury.
Peacefully at Green Pastures Christian Nursing Home, on 2nd January 2020, aged 85 years.
The beloved wife of the late Geoff,
much loved mum to Lesley and Alison and a loving sister in law.
Funeral service to take place at Banbury Crematorium on
Friday 24th January at 2.00pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers please for Katharine House Hospice c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors,
14 Canada Close, Banbury OX16 2RT
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Jan. 9, 2020