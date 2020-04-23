|
|
|
White Brian Allan In peace and love left
this life, on 13th April 2020
aged 88 years.
So very dearly loved by his wife Maureen and their daughters Janet and Mary, a friend to both son in laws, adored by his many grandchildren
and great grandchildren, we remind ourselves he is but a thought away and we are all eternally bound by love.
With so many friends and family isolated we hope to sit in our own homes at 7.00 pm, May 1st, to remember together the love he
gave so freely and how much he shaped our lives. To recall Brian's
quiet dry wit and sense of humour
that lasted until the very end. To smile together even through tears.
A private funeral service will be held.
Donations may be made for
Lake House and the RVS.
All enquiries to Humphris Funerals,
Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Apr. 23, 2020