|
|
|
Doe Bryan James Peacefully in Devon, aged 88, on 23rd September 2020.
He lived in Bicester and Banbury for 53 years and retired as Chief Technical Services Officer
of the Council in 1991.
He was also a past President
of the Rotary Club in Banbury.
Beloved Husband of the late Elaine, Father to Paul and Beverley, Grandfather to Matthew, Alex, Kate, Jonathan and Lucy, Great-Grandfather to Matilda and Sammy.
A private family service
will be held in Devon.
Donations in Bryan's memory to
https://dementiactive.co.uk
/donations-and-items
Published in Banbury Guardian on Oct. 1, 2020