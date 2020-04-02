|
|
|
SHEPPARD Bryan Formerly of Adderbury. Passed away on
29th March 2020, aged 67 years.
The much loved husband of Gail,
father to Polly and Jack, father in law, Grandfather of Austen and Ashton, brother to Anne and friend to many. Remembered by many for his involvement with The Hookey Band
and The Adderbury Morris Tradition.
A Memorial Service will take place in the future. All other enquiries c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters Family Funeral Directors, 14 Canada Close, Banbury OX16 2RT Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Apr. 2, 2020