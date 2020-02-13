Home

Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:30
St John's RC Church
Banbury
WEBSTER Carmela Passed away on
4th February 2020, aged 87 years.
Loving wife of the late Ronald,
much loved Mum to Bill, Dolores,
Maria, David, John and Joe.
An adored Nan to all her
grandchildren and
great grandchildren.
She will be dearly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
St John's RC Church, Banbury on
Friday 21st February at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
Katharine House Hospice c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors,
14 Canada Close, Banbury, OX16 2RT.
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Feb. 13, 2020
