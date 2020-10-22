|
Beake Carol Ann Passed away peacefully at the Horton General Hospital on 16th October 2020,
aged 73 years.
Loving wife of Bernard, much loved mother to Michael and Jacqueline. Loving grandmother of Cheneice, Marc, Laura and Freya.
Carol will be sadly missed by
all of her family and friends.
A private celebration of her life will be held at Banbury Crematorium.
Family flowers.
Thank you to the Churchill Hospital Haematology, Brodey Centre and Katharine House Hospice who have cared for her for several years. Donations in memory of Carol for Katharine House Hospice may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG or via the website www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Oct. 22, 2020