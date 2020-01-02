Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Brackley
30 High Street
Brackley, Northamptonshire NN13 7DS
01280 702356
Resources
More Obituaries for Cecilia Russell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cecilia Russell

Notice Condolences

Cecilia Russell Notice
RUSSELL Cecilia Formerly of The Butts, Aynho, passed away on
14th December 2019 aged 95.
Devoted wife of the late Dennis.
Loving mother to Derek, Paul, John and Stephanie, proud grandmother,
great-grandmother and
friend to many.
Funeral service to be held on Wednesday 15th January 12.00 noon
at St Michael's Church, Aynho.
Please feel free to wear bright colours.
Family flowers only but donation enquiries may be made to
W J Franklin & Sons,
30 High Street,
Brackley NN13 7DS
Published in Banbury Guardian on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -