|
|
|
RUSSELL Cecilia Formerly of The Butts, Aynho, passed away on
14th December 2019 aged 95.
Devoted wife of the late Dennis.
Loving mother to Derek, Paul, John and Stephanie, proud grandmother,
great-grandmother and
friend to many.
Funeral service to be held on Wednesday 15th January 12.00 noon
at St Michael's Church, Aynho.
Please feel free to wear bright colours.
Family flowers only but donation enquiries may be made to
W J Franklin & Sons,
30 High Street,
Brackley NN13 7DS
Published in Banbury Guardian on Jan. 2, 2020