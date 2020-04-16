|
|
|
PALMER Charles
William James Passed away peacefully at home on 3rd April
aged 92 years.
He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his family and all who knew him. Due to the current situation, his funeral will be attended by his immediate family only, who are hoping to arrange a more public celebration of his life later in the year. Donations in memory of Charles to the
Julie Richardson Nursing Home, along with any enquiries may be directed to Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert Street, Banbury. OX16 5DG Tel. 01295 265 424.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Apr. 16, 2020