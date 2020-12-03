Home

Ringwood Chris Of Adderbury.
Peacefully at home
following a short illness on
28th November 2020, aged 78 years.
The beloved husband of Linda
and a much loved father to Samantha and father in law of Mark.
A loving grampy to Josh and Aine and
a dear friend to many.
A private funeral service is to take place with donations gratefully received for
The RAF Benevolent Fund c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors,
14 Canada Close, Banbury OX16 2RT
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Dec. 3, 2020
