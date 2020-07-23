Home

PARGETER Christine Passed away peacefully on 16th July 2020 at
The Horton General Hospital,
aged 68 years.
Much loved wife of the late Badger, loving mother to Gareth and Emma and adored grandmother of Jamie, Ben, Ava and Nico.
A private funeral service has been arranged to take place
at Banbury Crematorium.
Donations in lieu of flowers please for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society and/or Helen & Douglas House c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors,
14 Canada Close, Banbury, OX16 2RT.
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on July 23, 2020
