|
|
|
BUSBY Christopher William
"Chris" Peacefully in the
Horton General Hospital on
24th January 2020, aged 93 years.
He was the adored husband of Ann, much loved and loving father to Debbie and Mark and a wonderful grandfather to Matt, Jamie, Claire and Alex.
He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew him.
A private family committal will take place at Banbury Crematorium followed by a celebration of Chris' life at King's Sutton Baptist Church on Tuesday, 18th February at 2.00pm.
All friends will be so welcome at the church. Family flowers only please and if desired donations to Katharine House Hospice, where Chris had spent many happy hours, may be made on the day or sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424
Published in Banbury Guardian on Feb. 6, 2020