BEEBY Colin After a brave battle
passed away peacefully on the
21st September 2020, aged 76,
with his family by his side.
Loving Husband to Judith, a much loved Dad of Sam & Ingrid and a dearly loved Grampy to Milsy, Anya & Theo.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at Banbury Crematorium on
Friday 16th October. Due to the current restrictions, it will be by invitation only.
Donations if desired for
Blood Cancer UK &/or Radio Horton
c/o: Edd Frost & Daughters Family Funeral Directors, 14 Canada Close,
Banbury, OX16 2RT.
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Oct. 1, 2020