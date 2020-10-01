Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edd Frost & Daughters Family Funeral Directors
20 Horton View
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 9HR
01295 404004
Resources
More Obituaries for Colin Beeby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colin Beeby

Notice Condolences

Colin Beeby Notice
BEEBY Colin After a brave battle
passed away peacefully on the
21st September 2020, aged 76,
with his family by his side.
Loving Husband to Judith, a much loved Dad of Sam & Ingrid and a dearly loved Grampy to Milsy, Anya & Theo.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at Banbury Crematorium on
Friday 16th October. Due to the current restrictions, it will be by invitation only.
Donations if desired for
Blood Cancer UK &/or Radio Horton
c/o: Edd Frost & Daughters Family Funeral Directors, 14 Canada Close,
Banbury, OX16 2RT.
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Oct. 1, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edd Frost & Daughters Family Funeral Directors
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -