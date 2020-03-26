|
BENNETT Colin George Peacefully in the Horton General Hospital on 18th March 2020, aged 71 years.
Loving husband to Doris, beloved father of Julie and Rachel and a much loved grandad to Eleanor and Kayleigh.
Private family committal, thanksgiving service will take place at a later date.
Family flowers only.
Donations for Prostate Cancer UK
in memory of Colin may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via our website www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Mar. 26, 2020