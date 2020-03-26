Home

J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Colin Bennett

Notice Condolences

Colin Bennett Notice
BENNETT Colin George Peacefully in the Horton General Hospital on 18th March 2020, aged 71 years.
Loving husband to Doris, beloved father of Julie and Rachel and a much loved grandad to Eleanor and Kayleigh.
Private family committal, thanksgiving service will take place at a later date.
Family flowers only.
Donations for Prostate Cancer UK
in memory of Colin may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via our website www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Mar. 26, 2020
