Fairbrother Colin Passed away peacefully at Green Pastures Christian Nursing Home on 15th April 2020,
aged 82 years.
The beloved husband of Christine, most cherished Father to John and Helen, much loved father in law of Sue and a precious Grampamp to Nuala.
A private cremation is to
take place with a memorial service
to be arranged in the future.
All other funeral enquiries c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors,
14 Canada Close, Banbury OX16 2RT
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Apr. 23, 2020
