Colin Linford

Colin Linford Notice
LINFORD Colin Peacefully at the
Medway Maritime Hospital, Gillingham, Kent
on 16th January 2020, aged 76 years.
Beloved husband of Georgia, much loved father of Alexander and Nicholas, and brother of Diana and Patrick.
Funeral service will take place at
St Mary's Church, Banbury on
Friday, 7th February at 11.30am.
Private burial to follow.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for
Kidney Research UK may be sent
c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via
www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Jan. 30, 2020
