Colin Woodward Notice
WOODWARD Colin Peacefully in hospital after a battle bravely fought, on
May 31st 2020, aged 81 years.
Most treasured husband of
Chris (Kerry), a wonderful
dad to Gil and Alexa.
Father in law to Jo and Jon.
Very special grandad
to Florence and Arlo.
Safe in God's hands.
Private Family Cremation.
Thanksgiving Service
to be held at a later date.
Donations in memory of Colin for
Kings Sutton Baptist Church
may be sent c/o
Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert Street. Banbury, Oxon OX16 5DG.
Published in Banbury Guardian on June 11, 2020
