TUFFIN Connie Passed away peacefully at the Horton General Hospital on
30th January 2020, aged 98 years.
Loving Wife to the late Henry,
devoted Mum of Brian, Barbara and Carl and a dearly loved Nanna to
all her grandchildren.
Funeral service to take place at Banbury Crematorium on
Thursday 20th February at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, for
Katharine House Hospice
c/o: Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors,
14 Canada Close, Banbury,
OX16 2RT.
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Feb. 6, 2020