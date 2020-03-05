Home

Daisy Sherington

Daisy Sherington Notice
Sherington Daisy Elizabeth
"Betty" Peacefully at
Katharine House Hospice on
22nd February 2020, aged 91 years.
Devoted wife to Bob.
Loving mother to
John, Rob and Caroline.
Much loved grandmother
and great-grandmother.
Requiem Mass to be celebrated
on Friday 13th March at
St Joseph's Roman Catholic
Church at 11.00a.m.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, to Katharine House Hospice c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Mar. 5, 2020
