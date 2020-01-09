|
|
|
WHEELER Dave Of Barford St Michael.
Peacefully at The Katharine House Hospice on 26th December 2019,
aged 68 years.
The beloved Husband of Kathryn,
much loved Dad to Anna, Father in law of Chas, loving Papa Dave to Jennifer and Albert and a dear friend to many.
Funeral service to take place at Banbury Crematorium on
Tuesday 28th January at 2.00pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers please for Katharine House Hospice c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors,
14 Canada Close, Banbury OX16 2RT
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Jan. 9, 2020