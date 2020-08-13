|
|
|
Bristow David John
'Big Dave' Passed away peacefully at the
John Radcliffe Hospital on
4th August 2020, aged 81 years.
A much loved Dad, Grandad and
Great Grandad, who will be sadly
missed by all his family and friends.
Due to current restrictions
a private service will take place
on Friday 21st August at
Banbury Crematorium.
Donations in memory of Dave are for
The British Heart Foundation
&/or Cancer Research UK c/o
Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors,
14 Canada Close, Banbury, OX16 2RT.
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Aug. 13, 2020