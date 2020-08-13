Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Bristow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Bristow

Notice Condolences

David Bristow Notice
Bristow David John
'Big Dave' Passed away peacefully at the
John Radcliffe Hospital on
4th August 2020, aged 81 years.
A much loved Dad, Grandad and
Great Grandad, who will be sadly
missed by all his family and friends.
Due to current restrictions
a private service will take place
on Friday 21st August at
Banbury Crematorium.
Donations in memory of Dave are for
The British Heart Foundation
&/or Cancer Research UK c/o
Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors,
14 Canada Close, Banbury, OX16 2RT.
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Aug. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -