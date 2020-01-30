Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Cogswell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Cogswell

Notice Condolences

David Cogswell Notice
COGSWELL David Anthony Sadly passed away on
15th January 2020,
aged 89 years.
Loving husband to Audrey, wonderful father to Andrew and Kevin, grandfather to Anthony, Daniel,
Hayley and Holly and great-grandfather to Callum, Logan, Millie and Harley.
He will be sadly missed by his family and friends (the family also wish to thank
all the staff at Warwick Hospital
for their care and support).
Funeral service takes place at
All Saints Church, Burton Dassett on Thursday 6th February at 12.00 noon.
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu
(to be divided between
Northend Village Hall and
'Macmillan Cancer Support')
may be sent c/o
R. Locke and Son,
Southam Street,
Kineton CV35 0JN.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -